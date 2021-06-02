MMA Asset Management LLC Buys 206 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,954. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

