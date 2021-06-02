MMA Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.82. 21,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $78.69.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.