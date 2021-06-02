MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in State Street by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,562,000 after purchasing an additional 397,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,200,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,550,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of State Street by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,691,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300,168 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $87.30. 12,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,409. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.