Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of MOD opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $932.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after buying an additional 117,144 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 177,137 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

