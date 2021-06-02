Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stake Reduced by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $371,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at $742,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,265 shares of company stock worth $24,994,325 in the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. 1,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,316. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

