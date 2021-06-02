Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

NYSE TAP traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.10. 2,736,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,548,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

