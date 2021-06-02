Monkey Project Price Reaches $0.0902 on Top Exchanges (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $360.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,607,603 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

