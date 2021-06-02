Moonshot (MOONSHOT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $264,838.00

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Moonshot has a market capitalization of $3,765.53 and approximately $264,838.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonshot coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonshot has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00284746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00186626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.09 or 0.01132667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,843.53 or 0.99894861 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Moonshot Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Buying and Selling Moonshot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonshot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

