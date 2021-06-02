Moonshot Tops One Day Trading Volume of $264,838.00 (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Moonshot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $3,765.53 and $264,838.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonshot has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00284746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00186626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.09 or 0.01132667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,843.53 or 0.99894861 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Moonshot Coin Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Moonshot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonshot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

