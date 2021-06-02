MoonSwap (MOON) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and $4,190.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.22 or 0.00494004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 21,417,608 coins and its circulating supply is 21,397,107 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

