Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 million.

MSGM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,146. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

