M&T Bank Corp Has $201,000 Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,331,000 after buying an additional 57,296 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

RPD opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,082 shares of company stock worth $1,918,828 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

