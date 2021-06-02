M&T Bank Corp Invests $195,000 in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLIS opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

