M&T Bank Corp Invests $195,000 in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TLIS opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $33.90.
Talis Biomedical Profile
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.
