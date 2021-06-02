M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 255.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,146,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 823,693 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 24.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 374,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 73,185 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,084,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.