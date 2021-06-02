M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after buying an additional 642,152 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. SoftVest Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,191 shares of company stock worth $3,299,846. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

