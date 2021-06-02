M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 59.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIP. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $55.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 417.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.