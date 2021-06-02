MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Shares Down 2%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92.

About MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

