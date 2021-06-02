MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,900 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $61,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after buying an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after buying an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,208,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,971,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

