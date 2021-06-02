MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLN. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MPLN stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -7.57.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPLN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
MultiPlan Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
