MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLN. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -7.57.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPLN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

MultiPlan Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

