Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Trading Down 0.6%

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 796 ($10.40) and last traded at GBX 804 ($10.50). Approximately 178,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 298,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 809 ($10.57).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut Naked Wines to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of £588.22 million and a PE ratio of 90.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 808.18.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

