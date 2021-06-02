NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GRA opened at C$3.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$4.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.60. The stock has a market cap of C$533.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

