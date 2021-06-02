National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$101.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NA. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$98.00.

NA opened at C$92.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$59.34 and a 12 month high of C$98.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

