National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$98.00.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$92.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.23. The stock has a market cap of C$31.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$59.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

