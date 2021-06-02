National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report $26.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.90 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 564.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $198.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.60 million to $213.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $392.01 million, with estimates ranging from $366.60 million to $423.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,030,718 shares of company stock valued at $11,511,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in National CineMedia by 1.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 21.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National CineMedia by 25.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.22. 711,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

