Nekonium (NUKO) Trading Down 31% This Week

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Nekonium has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Nekonium coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Nekonium has a total market capitalization of $22,786.43 and $21.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00066549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00280945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00186961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.74 or 0.01058539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.88 or 0.99733812 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033420 BTC.

Nekonium Coin Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nekonium’s official message board is askmona.org/5387 . Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io

Nekonium Coin Trading

