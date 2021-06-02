NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Update

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 29th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,178 shares of company stock worth $2,088,234 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $522.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.98. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

