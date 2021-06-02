Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in May

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 806,600 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 29th total of 628,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days.

NSRGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGF. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.25. 9,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.88. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

