NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06. NetApp has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.