NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.NetApp also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,125. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06. NetApp has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $80.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.05.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

