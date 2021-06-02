NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.NetApp also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.
Shares of NTAP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,125. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06. NetApp has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $80.66.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.
NetApp Company Profile
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.