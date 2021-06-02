New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,087 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,407,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 611,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,529,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,677,000 after purchasing an additional 579,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,881,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

