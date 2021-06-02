New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

VO stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $234.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

