NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.88. 23,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,879,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,426,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 642,559 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

