NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Up 9.9%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s share price shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.64. 11,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 337,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGM. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.94.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $11,031,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

