Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $27.01 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 2.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NVS stock opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.