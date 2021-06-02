Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 1,120 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.83. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.