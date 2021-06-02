Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 304.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $193.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.