Node Runners Hits Market Cap of $1.00 Million (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for about $42.99 or 0.00113201 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Node Runners has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $6,101.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00082189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.95 or 0.01034810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,633.10 or 0.09567540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

NDR is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

