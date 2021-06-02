Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Shares Down 3%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s stock price fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.08 and last traded at $107.47. 27,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,331,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

