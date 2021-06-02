NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NuVim stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. NuVim has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

NuVim, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade.

