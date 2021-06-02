NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

NuVim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NuVim stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. NuVim has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
About NuVim
Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.