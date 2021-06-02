Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.15.

OSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a PE ratio of -0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $436,657,836.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $1,356,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,397,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,225,215.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,873,065 shares of company stock worth $473,160,704 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

