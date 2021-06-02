Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,985,000 after acquiring an additional 327,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

