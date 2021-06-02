Omnitude Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $758,658.45 and approximately $637,651.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00081907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.01028990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.27 or 0.09514366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00051886 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.