OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in OneMain were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE:OMF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. 12,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,509. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.