Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $889,000 in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of CarParts.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,526,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 148,269 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 616,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,184.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,563. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $783.92 million, a P/E ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTS shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

