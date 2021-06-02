Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

