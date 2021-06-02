Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 16,693 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

