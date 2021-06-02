Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,085 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 29.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $182.76 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.86 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.84.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

