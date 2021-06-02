Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 998 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,478,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.