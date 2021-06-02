Organogenesis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,442 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 990% compared to the average volume of 224 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

