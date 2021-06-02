PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $48.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

